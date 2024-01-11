Viacom18 announces sponsorship lineup for India vs Afghanistan T20I Series

The T20I series will be broadcasted live on JioCinema, Sports18-1 SD + HD and Colors Cineplex from January 11-17, 2024.
Viacom18 has on boarded 13 sponsors for the India vs Afghanistan T20I Series, for both digital and TV platforms. The three-match T20 series will be broadcasted live and on JioCinema, Sports18-1 SD + HD and Colors Cineplex from January 11-17, 2024.
The network has roped in 13 sponsors for the tournament which includes Tata Commercial Vehicles and HDFC Bank as Co-Presenting Partners. Matrimony .com, Eureka Forbes, Beam Suntory, OPPO, Kajaria, Hero Electronix and Farmley are associate partners.
CREX, MPL, Komaki EV and MP Birla have joined as associates of the tournament.
Colors Cineplex will present live action in Hindi, meanwhile viewers will be able to opt between English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on Sports18-1 SD + HD.