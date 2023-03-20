Viacom18 ropes in 13 streaming sponsors for IPL 2023

As per a media report, the sponsors include Dream11, Parle, ET Money, TVS, Puma, Mondelez, Kamla Pasand, ITC, and Pepsi.
Viacom18 has roped in 13 streaming sponsors for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, according to a report by ET. The company will be streaming all 74 matches of the tournament for free to all internet users on its JioCinema app.
As per the report, the sponsors include Dream11, Parle, ET Money, TVS, Puma, Mondelez, Kamla Pasand, ITC, and Pepsi. Besides these names, the company has also locked in sponsorship deals with brands from consumer electronics, ecommerce, auto ancillary and four wheeler category.
Apart from sponsors, the company has also roped in multiple spot buyers. Viacom18 is expecting close to over 500 brands to advertise during IPL live streaming.