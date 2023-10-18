Viacom18 secures dynamic injunction order to combat Bigg Boss copyright infringement

The Delhi High Court, in its recent order, directed various rogue and pirate websites to be suspended/locked by respective domain name registrars.
In a significant legal triumph, Viacom18 has successfully obtained a Dynamic Injunction Order from the Hon’ble Delhi High Court, marking a significant milestone in its unwavering fight against copyright infringement. The order grants Viacom18 the authority to protect from infringement of the ongoing reality shows, including Bigg Boss Hindi, Bigg Boss Kannada and the upcoming Bigg Boss Marathi.
Bigg Boss, a popular reality show celebrated for its distinctive format featuring contestants from diverse backgrounds cohabiting and undertaking challenges for the coveted prize, is broadcast on the Viacom18 network through its COLORS branded Hindi and regional channels and on the JioCinema OTT app.
The Delhi High Court, in its recent order, directed various rogue and pirate websites to be suspended/locked by respective domain name registrars. The court recognised the popularity of the shows in India and acknowledged Viacom18's right in protecting the content. The order specifically restrains the rogue websites mentioned in the suit and further instructs Internet Service Providers (ISPs), the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITy) to block access to such rogue websites. The order also allows Viacom18 to add any additional infringing websites using the name "Bigg Boss" in their domain or any other websites which are telecasting the program ‘Bigg Boss’ illegally and extend the injunction to such additional websites as well. This action aims to curb piracy and safeguard Viacom18's substantial investment in producing and broadcasting these shows.
This dynamic injunction order empowers Viacom18 to enforce its exploitation and broadcasting rights for the upcoming Bigg Boss events, ensuring that infringing activities are promptly addressed.
Commenting on the court's decision, Anil Lale, general counsel, Viacom18, stated, "The issuance of this Dynamic Injunction Order underscores the court's profound recognition of the inherent value of content and the pressing need to combat piracy in real-time. The proactive stance taken by the Honourable court provides invaluable support in our continuing fight against piracy.