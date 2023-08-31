Viacom18 wins BCCI rights for both TV and digital

With this, Viacom18 has the TV and digital rights for the WPL and the digital rights for the IPL.
Viacom 18 has won both the television and digital rights for the domestic and international matches to be played in India for the next five years (2023-28).
Jay Shah confirmed the development with a congratulatory post on X.
According to media reports, the Reliance-owned company bagged the rights for a total amount of around Rs 6000 crore.
The media rights were available in two packages- Package A (TV) has the base price of Rs. 20 crore per match and Package B (digital) has the base price set at Rs. 25 crore for one match.
The broadcast cycle extends from September 2023 to March 2028 for 88 bilateral matches (could go up to 102 matches) involving India. It can be broken down into 25 Tests, 27 ODIs and 36 T20Is.
Disney Star, Sony Pictures Network India and Viacom 18 were the three participants in the e-auction on 31 August.
In 2018, Disney Star had bagged the rights for Rs 6,138 crore (Rs 60 crore per match). According to Firstpost, it has now reached Rs 5,966.4 crore (Rs 67.8 crore per match).
Congratulating the winners, N.P. Singh, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the BCCI for a transparent and efficient e-bidding process and to the winners for securing the bilateral media rights. Our disciplined bid was grounded in market forecasts and a long-term growth strategy. We remain committed to delivering top-tier sporting entertainment as we continue to see growing enthusiasm across various sports genres.”