VOOT clocks up 100 million Monthly Active Users

Akash Banerji, business head – VOOT, Advertising Video Platform (AVoD) says, “Achieving 100 mn Monthly Active Users in just three years is not a mean feat. We have been able to achieve this new viewership benchmark through our focus on driving constant engagement and reach through impact partnerships, product and tech innovations and versatile content strategy. Our pursuit of building a digital business using a user first strategy and basing all decisions on that to drive higher engagement is the only reason that has made us achieve a quality 100 mn user base leading to 2x increase in monetisation.”