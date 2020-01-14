VOOT clocks up 100 million Monthly Active Users

Witnesses 100 billion minutes of watch time in the year.
Viacom18’s digital arm and premium AVoD platform VOOT has achieved a key milestone. It is set to begin the new decade with 100 million monthly active users. The platform currently boasts high engagement with a TSV (Time Spent per viewer) of 46 minutes as per App Annie Dec, 2019.
It will also enter the new decade with 100 billion minutes of watch time clocked in 2019. Some marquee initiatives that have contributed to scripting the success story for VOOT were:
Co-Creation with VOOT Studio: Launched in April, VOOT Studio is a playbook for advertisers and brands of all sizes. It has been built using a combination of creative storytelling, production expertise, interactive offerings, social media platforms and native elements. 10 per cent of monetisation on the platform was achieved through VOOT Studio, and the focus is on doubling the number through the next year.
VOOT Partnership ecosystem: Seamless and wide distribution through partnering with the best in class brands across categories like connected TVs, devices, telcos, travel, utility, broadband, etc with names like Sony, LG, Samsung, Flipkart, Ola, MX Player and Airtel joining the bandwagon have ensured last mile availability of VOOT.
Akash Banerji, business head – VOOT, Advertising Video Platform (AVoD) says, “Achieving 100 mn Monthly Active Users in just three years is not a mean feat. We have been able to achieve this new viewership benchmark through our focus on driving constant engagement and reach through impact partnerships, product and tech innovations and versatile content strategy. Our pursuit of building a digital business using a user first strategy and basing all decisions on that to drive higher engagement is the only reason that has made us achieve a quality 100 mn user base leading to 2x increase in monetisation.”
Expanding regional footprint: Unlocking new territory with vernacular content, VOOT’s regional slate saw many firsts. From making a digital first entry into the Telugu market with shows like Feet Up with the Stars Telugu to Regional Reality Content experience being augmented with interactivity and advertiser friendly content innovations, VOOT’s regional story has continued to grow from strength to strength. The platform has witnessed 4x growth in the contribution to the views from regional content as a result of these initiatives.
An all new refreshed VOOT: The first distinctive step towards achieving the milestone came from building a stronger, agile and futuristic tech backbone for the all new VOOT 3.0. Focused on improving content discoverability, providing unmatched user experience and agility for the dynamic digital content user, the all new refreshed platform enhanced the VOOT experience.