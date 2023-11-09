Walt Disney CEO commits to Indian Market despite challenges

He said, “In India, our linear business actually does quite well. Yes, it's making money. But we know that other parts of that business are challenged for us and for others. But we're considering our options there. We have an opportunity to strengthen our hand. It is now maybe the most populous country in the world and we'd like to stay in that market. But we're also looking to see whether we can strengthen our hand obviously, improve the bottom line. In terms of advertising, we are actually finding that linear is a little bit stronger than we had expected it would be. It's not back as much as we would like.”