Warner Bros. Discovery posts loss of $400 mn in Q4 2023

“After executing against our strategic plan to reposition the company, we are now on solid footing with a clear pathway to growth,” Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a statement. “We have an attack plan for 2024 that includes the roll-out of Max in key international markets, a more robust creative pipeline across our film and TV studios, and further progress against our long-range financial goals and are confident in our ability to drive sustained operating momentum and enhanced shareholder value.”