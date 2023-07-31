Wavemaker India launches 8th edition of Earned Equity Report

Commenting on the report, Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia, Wavemaker said, “I am extremely pleased to introduce the highly anticipated 8th edition of the ground-breaking Earned Equity report, meticulously crafted by our in-house MESH team. In today's competitive landscape, brands cannot afford to overlook the power of social conversations. I believe, the earned equity report can serve as a valuable resource for brands, offering them the insights they need to navigate the ever-changing social media landscape and reach new heights in terms of audience engagement and brand awareness. This report is a reflection of our commitment to staying ahead of the curve, leveraging the power of data analysis and cutting-edge technologies to provide our clients with unparalleled insights and guidance”.