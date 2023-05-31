Wavemaker wins Reckitt Benckiser's media mandate

The account size is estimated at around Rs 1600 crore.
Wavemaker, a GroupM-owned media agency, has won the media business of the FMCG giant Reckitt Benckiser, sources close to the development have confirmed. The account size is estimated at around Rs 1600 crore.
Dentsu X was handling the account since 2020. Wavemaker won the account after a multi-agency pitch was called.
Reckitt Benckiser is one of the biggest advertisers on television. According to TAM Media Research, it was the the biggest advertiser on television last year. Its popular brands include Dettol, Durex, Mortein, Strepsils, Lysol and Harpic.