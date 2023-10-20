Can Sony LIV raise MasterChef India's stature to rival KBC's?

Apart from brand integrations, Sony LIV has brought in a new advertising format for the show- clickable Aston bands, which will be contextual for the brand. Brands will have the opportunity to associate with specific words through speech interventions. For example, if a brand wishes to link itself with words like taste, variety, and quality, each time these words are mentioned in the content, a clickable Aston will appear on the screen that will lead viewers to the brand's page.