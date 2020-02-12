Where do UGC and OTT intersect?

Gangal then directed the conversation towards the advertisers' perspective on the UGC and OTT pools of content. "Do they see them differently? And is OTT considered safer?" she asked. "It can be a classification broadly, but it depends on the content strategy as a whole. There are so many formats and each has a role. TV communities are built on niche channels and this has always been used for building frequency, but it is just the reverse here. So UGC is used to build reach through various communities since you get many kinds of audiences on a common platform like YouTube. On the other hand, OTT can be used for frequency since you have fixed programme buys or content like TV soaps being seen on Hotstar. Short formats like TikTok is a third classification," said Keswani.