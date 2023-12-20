Will integrated news viewership measurement remain a pipe dream?

This diversification of platforms presents a unique challenge for broadcasters, who find themselves not only competing with traditional news channels but also contending with a myriad of news influencers and explainer videos flooding social media. According to the study, a staggering 93% of consumers turn to YouTube for news, while 88% rely on social media, and 82% engage with news through chat apps. The surge in news consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated these shifts in habits. However, with the waning grip of the pandemic, viewership on linear television has receded to single digits, signalling a broader shift in where and how news is consumed.