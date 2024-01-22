Will the EV category dominate media spends in 2024

However, there was a sharp decline in ad spends from the two-wheeler category on TV suggests TAM. The Two-Wheelers (EV) category witnessed a degrowth of 16% in ad volumes during 2023 over 2022 on Television Medium. Whereas, on Print Medium, the category observed significant growth of 91% in ad space during 2023 over 2022. On Radio, ad volumes of the two-wheelers (EV) category observed growth of 32% in Y 2023 compared to Y 2022.