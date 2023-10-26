WPP 2023 outlook declines; LFL growth to be 0.5-1.0% with margin of 14.8-15.0%

The company says that the launch of VML, the world’s largest creative agency with world-class creativity and deep expertise in commerce, data and technology will strengthen them. Further integration of GroupM with common products and single technology platform, streamlining of operations and back-office functions supporting client-facing agencies will further simplify the business. “Together these moves are expected to drive stronger revenue growth and net annualised cost savings of at least £100m in FY25 with a part-year benefit in FY24,” says the company.