"You need multiple seasons for a video property to turn profitable": Cricbuzz's Pankaj Chhaparwal

"What more can we offer to our users," is what got Cricbuzz to Spicy Pitch, says chief executive officer Pankaj Chhaparwal. He believes that in the last three to four years, online video viewing in India has witnessed massive growth due to the fall in data prices and the advent of over the top video-on-demand platforms in the country. "Our flagship match analysis show - Cricbuzz Live, where we tell the match story in a very entertaining yet insightful style, has been received very well by our viewers. We are on track to do 1.5 billion video views for the show through the year. Since that was well received, we asked ourselves - what's next?"