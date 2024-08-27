ZEE and SPNI agree to settle all disputes over merger co-operation agreement

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Withdrawal applications to be filed by the companies before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, NCLT and all relevant regulatory authorities.
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), Culver Max Entertainment (CMEPL) operating as Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), together with its group company Bangla Entertainment BEPL), have arrived at a comprehensive non-cash settlement, amicably resolving all disputes related to the merger co-operation agreement and the composite scheme of arrangement.
As part of the settlement, the companies have mutually agreed to withdraw all respective claims against each other, in the ongoing arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, and all related legal proceedings initiated in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and other forums. The companies will also withdraw the respective composite schemes of arrangement from the NCLT and inform the relevant regulatory authorities.
Under the terms of the settlement, none of the parties will have any outstanding or continuing obligations or liabilities to the other. The settlement stems from a mutual understanding between the companies to independently pursue future growth opportunities with a renewed purpose and focus on the evolving media & entertainment landscape, signifying the definitive conclusion of all disputes.