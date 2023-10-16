Zee Bangla enhances viewer experience with redesigned aesthetics for Durga Pujo Season

Speaking on the new development, Kartik Mahadev, chief marketing officer – Content SBU, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises said, “Our unwavering mission at ZEE has always been to consistently craft and deliver extraordinary experiences to our viewers. As our stories touch the lives of millions, our design philosophy, rooted in our 'Soul to Screen' approach, becomes an authentic reflection of our audience’s world. Led by this, Zee Bangla finds its new design expression in the ubiquitous ‘fish’ – a central figure, holding its place of pride in many traditions across Bengal. The fresh interface captures the Bangaliana energy and verve, symbolizing the channel's zeal to chart its next phase of growth, further solidifying ZEE network's commitment to continuously create value for our viewers and build deeper connection with our brands.”