Zee Business unveils its coverage plan for Budget Day

“The divorce of the Indian economy from the political landscape happened long ago. The Indian audience and advertisers are looking for continuity when it comes to policies so that the stability can lend to reforms that will help us grow even faster and bigger. This recognition has propelled the Indian stock market to the fourth position globally, providing a guardrail against uncertainties. Notably, foreign direct investment (FDI) in India extends beyond investments, with remittances accounting for 3% of the country's GDP. This showcases the confidence of Indians abroad in India's economic trajectory. Zee Business is effectively positioned in this lucrative space,” Soman shares.