Zee rejects media reports about funds divergence issue of Rs 2,000 crore

Zee further mentioned that, "As disclosed in the company’s statement of unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023, published by the company and available on its website, pursuant to the SAT order dated October 30, 2023 granting relief to the current Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the company, the company has been in the process of providing all the comments, information or explanation requested by SEBI, and has extended complete co-operation on all aspects."