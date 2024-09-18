Zee dismisses Star India’s $940 million damage claim

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Star India has submitted a Statement of Case against Zee Entertainment, claiming $940 million in damages related to the canceled ICC TV rights deal, under the Arbitration Rules of the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA).
Zee categorically refutes all claims and assertions made by Star including its claims for damages. The arbitration is at its initial stage and the LCIA Arbitral Tribunal is yet to determine if the company is liable in any manner.
In March of this year, Star India began arbitration proceedings against ZEEL in the LCIA due to non-compliance with the agreement for the sub-licensing of TV broadcasting rights for ICC international matches from 2024 to 2027.