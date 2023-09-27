Zee Media Corporation re-engages with BARC to enhance data transparency

The move comes after discussing with BARC, resulting in an agreement to share raw data on a timely basis.
Zee Media Corporation has announced its decision to re-register for the Television Audience Measurement System with the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).This move comes after discussing with BARC, resulting in an agreement to share raw data on a timely basis. It reflects ZMCL's commitment to transparency and a mutually beneficial partnership.
ZMCL's renewed alliance with BARC reaffirms the media industry's collective commitment to transparent and credible audience measurement. ZMCL has consistently advocated for corrective actions and is firmly rooted in its commitment to upholding data accuracy and transparency standards in the media industry.
Emphasising the significance of this collaboration, Abhay Ojha, CEO of Zee Media Corporation, said, "We, at ZMCL, have always valued the integrity and transparency of data. Our decision to rejoin forces with BARC reflects our firm belief in BARC's commitment towards robust data mechanisms and our anticipation of a productive partnership ahead. We remain committed to delivering trustworthy news and content to our viewers and advertisers."
Zee Media Corporation perceives this as a pivotal stride toward achieving greater transparency and data-driven decision-making within the media sector. This development also aligns with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's recent approval of BARC's proposal to share respondent-level data (RLD) on a four-week rolling basis with broadcasters.
Zee Media Corporation, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 16 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.