Zee moves NCLT after Sony calls off $10 billion merger

According to the merger agreement signed on December 22, 2021, Zee, Sony Pictures Networks India (now known as Culver Max), and Bangla Entertainment Pvt Ltd were supposed to be merged into a unified entity within 24 months. After the deadline ended last month, both the companies entered into a month-long negotiation. However, Sony terminated the proposed merger, set to create a $10 billion media entity, by issuing a notice to ZEEL on January 22.