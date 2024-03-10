Zee revamps revenue vertical of its broadcast biz, Rahul Johri quits

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Chief growth office Ashish Sehgal and revenue leads will now directly report to the MD and CEO Punit Goenka.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE), on March 9, 2024, said MD and CEO Punit Goenka had implemented changes to the revenue vertical of the company’s broadcast business.
The company had accepted the resignation of revenue and monetization vertical head Rahul Johri, and with immediate effect, Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer, advertisement revenue would directly report to Goenka.
Sehgal will work closely with Goenka, to maximize value for the advertisers. Since the MD & CEO will be directly working with the revenue teams, all other reportees of Johri will report to the office of Goenka.
Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE said, “With his rich expertise and experience, Rahul has added immense value to the organization. I wish him all the success in his future endeavours. I am most certain that with his passion towards the Sports and Media business; he will continue to contribute towards the industry at large.”
“I also look forward to working closely with Ashish and team, with an aim to drive higher growth in the advertisement revenue segment, as the linear business landscape unlocks more growth opportunities.”