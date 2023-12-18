Zee-Sony merged entity listing delayed by 3-4 Months

The tussle over the CEO role had previously jeopardised the merger, and negotiations are expected to continue. The outcome of the SEBI investigation, which could take 8-12 months, may influence the appointment. Despite these challenges, there is optimism about the merger's eventual success. The merger, approved by the National Company Law Tribunal in August, faced obstacles when Goenka, the driving force behind the plan, had to step down as CEO due to a SEBI order. Although the order was set aside by the Securities Appellate Tribunal on October 30, it didn't preclude further investigation by SEBI. Legal experts suggest a comprehensive and thorough SEBI investigation may follow.