Zee-Sony merger: IDBI Trusteeship appeals NCLT decision on Subash Chandra’s guarantee

The merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India (Sony) is faced with another obstacle. In a recent turn of events, IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited (ITSL) has lodged an appeal at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against Essel Group chairperson Subhash Chandra, contesting the decision of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai that had approved the merger.