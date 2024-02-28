Zee strengthens the role of independent advisory panel to investigate allegations levelled by SEBI and others

“It is pertinent for the Board to take concerted action in order to get to the truth of the matter in the allegations made against the Company and secure the interests of all its shareholders and other stakeholders. The Independent Investigation Committee chaired by Justice Satish Chandra, will further guide and empower us to take necessary actions in a timely manner, that are in the best interests of the Company’s future and all its shareholders and other stakeholders,” said R. Gopalan, Chairman, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.