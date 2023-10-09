Zee Tamil unveils new brand design, embracing Tamil culture

ZEE Tamil, one of India's prominent Tamil general entertainment channels, is celebrating its 15-year milestone with a comprehensive brand refresh that aims to capture the essence of Tamil Nadu's culture. The channel's new design interface draws inspiration from marigolds, a flower deeply rooted in the cultural ethos of the region. This transformation aligns with ZEE Tamil's brand promise of "Manadhal inaivom, maatrathai varaverpom" (Bridging hearts and welcoming change), signifying a commitment to embrace change while connecting with today's confident and vibrant consumers.
The revamped on-screen TV experience is strategically designed to optimise information delivery for maximum business impact. Utilising cutting-edge Neuroscience, this intelligent design system enhances viewer engagement, memorability, and retention of tune-in details. It reinforces platform recall and amplifies the visibility of brand partners, offering a unique value proposition.
Commenting on the development, Kartik Mahadev, chief marketing officer – content SBU, ZEE said, “Zee engages the many Bharaths and its aspirations through content brands that are rooted in culture. The refreshed Zee Tamil brand design is an ode to the strength and dynamism of the Tamizh viewer. The “marigold” inspired design is a vibrant expression of the auspicious new beginning that the channel seeks to provide through its inspiring content, nudging positive actions and inspiring outcomes. Zee Tamil’s transformative endeavour will further strengthen the ZEE network commitment to consistently design and deliver extraordinary experiences to our viewers.”
Ramanagirivasan, Chief Channel Officer – ZEE Tamil, highlighted the significant increase in viewership share in Tamil Nadu achieved through strategic changes in prime-time fiction programming. ZEE Tamil aims to continue this momentum by delivering engaging content and enhancing the consumer experience through innovative tech-forward approaches.
ZEE Tamil's new design world revolves around the concept of 'Vibrance,' representing the growing inner strength and confidence of the modern Tamil Nadu. This unique design approach is brought to life through the visual metaphor called the 'Circle of Spark,' which embodies life's defining moments through inspiring stories and aspirational characters.
As part of the brand refresh, ZEE Tamil will reach out to 1 lakh women across temples in Tamil Nadu, offering them prasadam along with marigold flowers. The channel also introduces two exciting new shows, "Naladamayanthi" and "Sandhya Ragam," starting from October 9 during prime time.
Additionally, ZEE Tamil's annual awards show, Kudumbha Viruthugal, will make its international debut, inviting Tamil fans worldwide to participate. The channel's commitment to bridging hearts and welcoming change is further exemplified through these initiatives.