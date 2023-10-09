Zee Tamil unveils new brand design, embracing Tamil culture

Commenting on the development, Kartik Mahadev, chief marketing officer – content SBU, ZEE said, “Zee engages the many Bharaths and its aspirations through content brands that are rooted in culture. The refreshed Zee Tamil brand design is an ode to the strength and dynamism of the Tamizh viewer. The “marigold” inspired design is a vibrant expression of the auspicious new beginning that the channel seeks to provide through its inspiring content, nudging positive actions and inspiring outcomes. Zee Tamil’s transformative endeavour will further strengthen the ZEE network commitment to consistently design and deliver extraordinary experiences to our viewers.”