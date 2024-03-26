Zee to stem losses in HiPi, English Cluster of Linear TV Biz, Teleplay & Zindagi among others

After reviewing the TIC’s approach to gradually emerge as an independent technology company; the Committee has advised that the management should stay focused on its core expertise, ethos and DNA i.e. Content. Hence, it has advised the management to utilise the services of TIC to enhance its Content Development and Distribution process. It has also advised that the management should leverage the TIC’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) tools to gain a deeper insight into the consumer profiles. With this view, the Committee has advised that the management should reduce the expenditure at the TIC by 50%, for the Financial Year 2024-25; and utilise its services to enhance the Company’s content development, distribution and monetization approach.