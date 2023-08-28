Zee TV revamps design interface

This endeavor, called 'Vibrance', embodies the growing inner strength and confidence of the Naya Bharat.
ZEE TV is staying ahead of the curve by refreshing its design interface to enhance viewer experience. This endeavor, called 'Vibrance', embodies the growing inner strength and confidence of the Naya Bharat that is charting new territories like never before. The design approach is brought to life through the visual metaphor called the 'Circle of Spark' that ignites life's most defining moments through inspiring stories and aspirational characters.
ZEE TV’s new on-screen design uses cutting edge neuroscience to capture viewers attention and improve retention of tune-in details and platform recall.
Speaking on the refreshed visual experience, Kartik Mahadev, chief marketing officer – Content SBU, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises said that as pioneers of the television content landscape, their endeavor at ZEE has been to consistently deliver extraordinary experiences to their viewers. He explained that their approach to design is in being native to culture, which they call ‘Soul to Screen’. This method enables them to be consumer centred and insight driven, making the brand and viewing experience personal. The new design for ZEE TV captures the aspirations of the evolving Indian audiences. The ethos of ‘vibrance’ encapsulates the idea of a consumer who is confident, has innate strength and is taking action to shape an extraordinary tomorrow. In this new design language, they have combined cultural relatability with evolving CX trends, creating value for their viewers and advertisers alike, further fortifying their connection with their audiences and brands.
Zee TV's new design is inspired by the Genda Phool, a symbol of celebration and catharsis that is present in many Indian rituals. This symbol represents the beginning of something good, and the overall well-being of a person. The design embodies the commitment of the channel to portray a wide range of emotions and experiences through its content.
The design system for this channel is responsive to the needs of today's audiences, who are exposed to a range of non-linear content platforms with immersive and interactive experiences. This shift in design approach also responds to a transformative audience mind-set, and ZEE has created a trail-blazing, future-ready approach that bridges the gap between linear and non-linear content platforms.