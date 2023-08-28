Zee TV revamps design interface

Speaking on the refreshed visual experience, Kartik Mahadev, chief marketing officer – Content SBU, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises said that as pioneers of the television content landscape, their endeavor at ZEE has been to consistently deliver extraordinary experiences to their viewers. He explained that their approach to design is in being native to culture, which they call ‘Soul to Screen’. This method enables them to be consumer centred and insight driven, making the brand and viewing experience personal. The new design for ZEE TV captures the aspirations of the evolving Indian audiences. The ethos of ‘vibrance’ encapsulates the idea of a consumer who is confident, has innate strength and is taking action to shape an extraordinary tomorrow. In this new design language, they have combined cultural relatability with evolving CX trends, creating value for their viewers and advertisers alike, further fortifying their connection with their audiences and brands.