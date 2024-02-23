ZEEL to form independent advisory committee to combat misinformation and market speculation

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The committee will be presided by Satish Chandra, a former Judge of the High Court of Allahabad.
The board of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), has approved to constitute an independent advisory committee that will enable it to review and take cognizance of the widespread circulation of misinformation, market rumours, and speculation that has led to the formation of negative public opinion about the company and consequent erosion of investor wealth.
The committee will be presided by Satish Chandra, a former Judge of the High Court of Allahabad, and will comprise of two independent directors of the company, Uttam Prakash Agarwal and P. V. R. Murthy. The committee will independently provide guidance on the measures and future course of action that the board is required to take in order to protect the interests of all the stakeholders of the company.
The Board will seek expert guidance of the committee on the aforementioned matters from time to time.