ZEEL to invest another 522 crore in SugarBox

The Board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), at its meeting held on April 8, 2020, has agreed to invest a sum of Rs. 522 crore in Margo Networks Private Ltd. (SugarBox). SugarBox is a platform that enables internet services to work even in areas of bad or no network and empowers users to access them without an active data connection. It creates a hyperlocal data distribution ecosystem by installing CDN Edge servers at key places of interest (POIs), which users can connect to over a local Wi-Fi network. SugarBox POIs include public transport, public places, rural areas, hotels and co-living spaces, malls... where a critical mass of users accesses a host of digital services. Using the SugarBox platform, a user will be able to stream and download videos, listen to music, play games, learn on-the-go, shop online, pay bills, order food and groceries, book onward transport and access other digital services, all without dependence on cellular data or even the need of an internet connection.