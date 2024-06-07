ZEEL's board approves raising funds up to Rs 2,000 crore

The company, in its statement, said, "We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has, inter-alia, considered and given its in-principle approval for raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or any other eligible securities (convertible/nonconvertible) through permissible modes in one or more tranches, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods, provided that the aggregate amount to be raised by issuance of such securities shall not exceed Rs 2,000 crore."