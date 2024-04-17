ZEE’s Board approves new organisation structure; Punit Goenka to head domestic broadcast business

R. Gopalan, chairman, ZEE said, “The Board has reviewed and approved the lean organisation structure proposed by the MD & CEO, which aims at streamlining the organisation and improving efficiencies across the business. The strong and capable set of leaders identified for each core business segment in the lateral structure, are highly reflective of the company’s deep bench strength and ensure that the company remains well-positioned for the future. We are confident that a lean team under the leadership of Punit, will enable the company to achieve its set goals and priorities for the future, further generating higher value for the shareholders.”