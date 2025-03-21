Mega deals and game-changing rules: Your ultimate IPL 2025 guide

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 promises to deliver the drama, excitement, and thrilling action that cricket fans have come to expect. This season features the world's leading cricketers competing fiercely on the pitch, promising high-stakes matchups, intense rivalries, and major rule changes.

The IPL 2025 auction witnessed record-breaking deals, with franchises making aggressive bids to bolster their squads.

According to media reports, Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player, securing a $3.2 million contract with Lucknow Super Giants, while Shreyas Iyer was snapped up by Punjab Kings for $3.17 million. Among overseas stars, Jos Buttler became the highest-paid foreign player, joining Gujarat Titans for $1.8 million.

These blockbuster signings are set to add firepower to the upcoming season. Before the opening ball is thrown, we break down all the important details for you.

A grand opening in Kolkata

The action begins on March 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off against Rajasthan Royals in what is sure to be an exciting opener. The two-month tournament will conclude with a grand finale on May 25, once again in Kolkata.

Where to watch the action?

Fans around the globe can experience the action live:

India: JioHotstar (streaming), Star Sports Network (television).

United States: FuboTV serves as the exclusive streaming partner.

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket, SkyGO.

Australia: Prime Video.

South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport.

New Zealand: Sky Sport New Zealand.

Tournament format

This season brings back the highly anticipated league-style format, featuring all 10 teams squaring off against each other twice in an intense round-robin phase, set to unfold from March 22 to May 18. The top four teams will subsequently compete for the title in the playoffs, adhering to the familiar format:

Qualifier 1 (May 20, Hyderabad): The leading two teams will compete, with the victor earning a direct spot in the final.

The Eliminator (May 21, Ahmedabad): Features a matchup between the third and fourth-placed teams, where the losing team will be eliminated from the competition.

Qualifier 2 (May 23, Kolkata): The team that loses Qualifier 1 will face the winner of the Eliminator, competing for the second position in the final.

Final (May 25, Kolkata): The top two teams of IPL 2025 face off in a thrilling showdown.

The teams and captains

This season sees a few captaincy changes, adding further intrigue to the competition:

• Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad

• Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel

• Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill

• Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane

• Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant

• Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya

• Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer

• Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson

• Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar

• Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins

IPL 2025 prize money

The stakes in IPL 2025 are high, featuring an impressive prize pool available for contenders. The champion team will receive a substantial $2.32 million, whereas the runners-up will earn $1.5 million.

The team finishing in third place will be awarded $810,800, while the fourth-placed team will receive $752,894. With such significant rewards, teams will exhaust every possibility in their pursuit of victory.

New rules for IPL 2025

This season also brings some significant rule changes, aimed at enhancing competitiveness and fairness in the game.

Saliva ban lifted

In a major development, the BCCI has lifted the saliva ban, originally introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Players are now allowed to apply saliva on the ball, helping bowlers achieve reverse swing—a move that is expected to make the competition even more exciting.

Two new balls in the 2nd innings

To counter the dew factor, teams bowling second will now have the option to introduce a new ball from the 11th over. However, umpires will decide whether conditions warrant the use of a second ball, and the rule won’t apply to afternoon matches.

Impact Player Rule stays

Despite speculation about its removal, the Impact Player rule remains unchanged for IPL 2025, ensuring teams can continue to strategically substitute players during matches.