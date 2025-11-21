46 lakh weddings set to pump Rs 6.5 lakh crore into the Indian economy

The great Indian weddings have just become bigger because, if reports from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) are to be believed, India is set to experience the biggest wedding season in its history so far.

In the 45 days starting from November 1 and extending until December 14, 46 lakh weddings will be hosted in India, injecting a staggering Rs 6.5 lakh crore into the economy, making the festive season look like a mere warm-up.

Even though the number of weddings looks smaller versus last year’s 48 lakh, overall spend is climbing from Rs 5.90 lakh crore in 2024 and Rs 4.74 lakh crore in 2023.

What’s driving the madness?

High disposable incomes and rampant consumer confidence prove that inflation in precious metals like gold just makes Indians spend more.

The CAIT report also confirms that the 'Vocal for Local' campaign seems to have worked, with over 70% of wedding purchases (apparel, jewellery, utensils and decor) now being Swadeshi. Imported goods such as Chinese lighting, décor, and gift accessories are seeing reduced demand, while traditional artisans, jewellers, and textile producers are witnessing a surge in orders.

Money, Jobs, and Jewellery

The spending isn't random. The biggest slices of this multi-lakh crore pie in the goods category go to:

Jewellery: 15%

Apparel & sarees: 10%

Electronics & electricals: 5%

Dry fruit & sweets: 5%

Grocery & vegetables: 5%

In the service sector, the predictions are as follows:

Catering: 10%

Event management: 5%

Floral decoration: 4%

Travel & hospitality: 3%

Musical groups: 3%

Light & sound: 3%

Photography & videography: 2%

Crucially, this market will also generate over one crore temporary and part-time jobs, confirming the wedding economy is one of India's biggest seasonal employment drivers.

This is expected to directly benefit decorators, caterers, florists, artists, transporters, and hospitality staff. MSMEs in textiles, jewellery, handicrafts, packaging, and logistics will gain considerable seasonal momentum, too.

Additionally, the government is set to pocket around Rs 75,000 crore in GST and other tax revenues.

Region and trend check

Delhi leads the charts by hosting about 10% of the country’s weddings (4.8 lakh), contributing around Rs 1.8 lakh crore alone, while Rajasthan and Gujarat ride the destination‑wedding wave; Uttar Pradesh and Punjab lean into high‑spend, tradition‑heavy décor and catering; Maharashtra and Karnataka see gains in event and banquet services, and southern states cash in on heritage and temple weddings that double as tourism fuel.​

Digital is officially on the guest list, too. CAIT says 1–2% of wedding budgets now go to content creation and social media coverage, with online invitation platforms and AI‑based planning tools growing 20–25% on wedding‑linked demand as families pick India as the preferred destination over overseas venues.

The Indian wedding appears to be an unstoppable consumer event, resilient to economic shifts, and increasingly focused on homegrown, high-value purchases.