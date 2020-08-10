65% consumers reflect positive buying sentiment for Diwali 2020

The apparel category is a clear winner and outlier, flying out of the chart with approximately 3.11 times higher priority than the average of all other categories. Mobile phones undoubtedly have become the most important accessory. The third priority is to consumer electronics and consumers want to buy or upgrade their washing machines, ACs and refrigerators, the essentials which made life livable during this extended lockdown. Two-wheelers too find a very high priority which will be a preferred transportation in the future for its safety, increased mobility and costs.