70% of the youth never or rarely use Facebook : The Bharat Lab report

How does the Youth in Bharat Fill Time?

Education: Since the sample population is between the ages of 16-25, 43% spend 4-8 hours in undergraduate or post-graduate college or tuitions.

Household Chores: 76% of the youth spend only up to two hours doing household chores and helping around the house.

Sports: Only 15% of women and 35% of men choose physical sports over other activities in their leisure time.