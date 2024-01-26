Armed to the tees with constitutional couture

Black White Orange, the parent company of A47, also snagged the merchandising rights for the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone movie Fighter, recently. What is noteworthy is that the entire line of merchandise for the movie bears no resemblance to the movie itself. The clothing instead celebrates fighter jets and this was a conscious decision, says Mehta. The idea is to promote the thrill of aviation and not just the movie.