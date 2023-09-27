98% of Gen Z and Millennials watch mobile videos daily : Snap Inc. Study

Gen Z and Millennials Make Smartphones Reign Supreme in Video Viewing

Smartphones have emerged as the primary destination for video viewing for Gen Z and Millennials. Findings reveal that 98% of Gen Z and Millennials watch mobile videos daily. It also found that 4 in 5 consumers prefer watching shorter shows or bite-size highlights of their favorite TV shows on smartphones. Notably, a majority of the individuals in this demographic frequently watch videos on their smartphones, while television often acts as mere background noise. In this context, the report revealed that viewers are 1.2 times more likely to give their undivided attention to videos on mobile devices compared to traditional television.