A brand that promised free visas for gold medal now upholds offer after Neeraj Chopra’s silver win at Paris Olympics 2024

Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of Atlys, had promised to grant free visas if Chopra won gold in the men's javelin final.
Mohak Nahta, the founder and CEO of the online visa application platform Atlys announced that the company will offer free visas to everyone following Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra’s final performance at the Paris Olympics 2024. Nahta vowed to grant free visas if Chopra won gold medal in the men's javelin final.
Chopra delivered a remarkable performance, securing a silver medal with a throw of 89.45 meters, just shy of gold, However, Nahta expressed admiration for Chopra’s spirit and the significance of his achievement. In a LinkedIn post, he stated, "I promised a free visa if we won gold. Today, it's clear—it's not the colour of the medal but our spirit that shines. To celebrate this achievement, I'm going ahead with our original offer of free visas for all Indians today 🇮🇳."
Chopra’s silver medal marks a historic moment as he becomes the fourth Indian athlete to clinch two Olympic medals in an individual sport. Though he missed the opportunity to defend his Olympic gold, his performance continues to inspire and uplift the nation.
Nahta's earlier LinkedIn post received an overwhelming response with over 27,000 comments. In the post, he invited people to share their email addresses in the comments so that the Atlys team could create free accounts with credits for the visa offer. According to Nahta, individuals who commented with their emails will soon receive instructions from Atlys on how to redeem the offer.
As part of the offer, Atlys will credit each user who commented on Nahta's earlier post with a free visa. This credit can be utilised for any country on August 9 from 10.00 hrs to 23.59 hrs.
In the men's javelin final, Pakistan's Nadeem Arshad claimed gold with a throw of 92.97 meters, setting a new Olympic record. Grenada's Anderson Peters won bronze with a throw of 88.54 meters.