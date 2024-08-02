Atlys will hand out free visas if Neeraj Chopra wins gold

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The visa platform's CEO Mohak Nahta teased the offer via a Linkedin post.
Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of the online visa application platform Atlys, announced on Tuesday via LinkedIn that he will hand out free visas to everyone if the Indian star Athlete Neeraj Chopra landed a gold medal in the ongoing Paris Olympics
The post received hundreds of reactions and comments, prompting Nahta share the details on how he intends to pull this off. In another post, he invited people to share their email addresses in the comments so the Atlys team can create their free accounts with free credits. The post also explained that the visas in discussion are inclusive of all countries, free of cost. So far, this post has received upwards of 3000 comments.
Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold in the previous Olympics in javelin throw event, is participating this year as well. He's scheduled for August 6th to face his competitors and defend his champion title.