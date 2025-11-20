A surprise GRWM with Bae brings The Family Man promos full circle

Seeing infamous middle-class spy Srikant Tiwari reluctantly turn to Prime Video’s Bae for outfits as he goes into hiding is peak 2025 crossover energy.

Watching Ananya Panday attempt to style a man exhausted by both the system and terrorists was oddly delightful. It was not the Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video anyone expected. But the promotional strategy for The Family Man’s third season seems determined to orbit everything that affects Tiwari.

Rewind to the end of season two. He and his wife Suchitra are sharing a hot drink. She is about to drop a storyline bombshell and the screen cuts to black. Four years later, they are drinking Bru Coffee while their home is being shot to bits. She is scrambling for cover. He is savouring the brew. Classic Srikant. But this time, the coffee is stealing the spotlight.

Cut to the kids, now all grown up because time in the Family Man universe moves quicker than a YouTube recap. A sweet promo shows them trying to make their dad pookie, and the streamer clearly wants the younger crowd hooked too. Hearing Tiwari pronounce “Sup” as “Soup” was a small but perfect moment.

The Family Man becomes 'Dove Man'

Coffee with Bae is done. Family bonding is done. Self-care is also done, thanks to HUL, which has roped in Tiwari for Dove Men. The brand tries to convert the "I have never used a face wash" agent into a Dove man, challenging the rugged male stereotype with a nudge towards care and grooming.

And considering Tiwari is apparently on the run this season, who better to offer legal crisis advice than today’s influencers. Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija and Tanmay Bhat attempt to counsel him on dodging the law, only to be scolded for their hopelessly impractical tips.

The Family Man season three drops on Prime Video on 21 November 2025. And while fans are eager to see whether Tiwari saves the day again, some of us are simply hoping JK finally gets a romantic partner.