Ex-MLLG leaders Virat Tandon and Amer Jaleel reveal new agency — Curativity

Amer Jaleel, the former Group Chief Creative Officer and Chairman of Mullen Lowe Lintas Group, and Virat Tandon, the former Group CEO, bring their extensive experience and innovative approach to the forefront with the inception of Curativity. Having been instrumental in creating award-winning strategies and campaigns for iconic brands such as Lifebuoy Global, Glow & Lovely, Tata Tea, Havells, ICICI Prudential, Motilal Oswal, and Too Yumm during their time at Lintas, the duo has a proven track record of delivering exceptional results.