Ex-MLLG leaders Virat Tandon and Amer Jaleel reveal new agency — Curativity

Former leaders of the Mullen Lowe Lintas Group, Amer Jaleel and Virat Tandon, have joined forces to launch their new marketing service platform, Curativity. The agency, which aims to revolutionize the way marketing services are offered, has already roped in clients, including pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, digital payment platform PhonePe, and renowned consumer goods conglomerate Tata Consumer Products.
Amer Jaleel, the former Group Chief Creative Officer and Chairman of Mullen Lowe Lintas Group, and Virat Tandon, the former Group CEO, bring their extensive experience and innovative approach to the forefront with the inception of Curativity. Having been instrumental in creating award-winning strategies and campaigns for iconic brands such as Lifebuoy Global, Glow & Lovely, Tata Tea, Havells, ICICI Prudential, Motilal Oswal, and Too Yumm during their time at Lintas, the duo has a proven track record of delivering exceptional results.
The genesis of Curativity dates back to 2015, when Jaleel and Tandon launched Mullen Lintas as a disruptive agency focused on start-ups and mid-sized Indian clients. The agency quickly ascended to become the 7th top agency in India within just two years of operation, showcasing the dynamic leadership and pioneering strategies of the duo.
The agency's philosophy revolves around "Unwalling talent," enabling professionals from various marketing, media, brand-building, consultancy, and advertising fields to come together seamlessly.