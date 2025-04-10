ACT Fibernet bets on ‘Smart WiFi’ to outsmart the wired internet crowd

Internet service provider (ISP) ACT Fibernet recently launched an AI-powered Wi-Fi solution called Smart Wi-Fi with Zippy Operating System (ZP), aimed at differentiating the brand amidst a highly competitive market.

The Bengaluru-headquartered ISP, which pioneered fibre-to-the-home technology in India, has integrated artificial intelligence into router firmware to create a more responsive and intelligent home Wi-Fi experience.

"What we've done is upgrade the firmware of the router with AI capabilities through what we call the Zippy operating system," explains Ravi Karthik, chief marketing officer at ACT Fibernet. "Just like your iOS or Android phone upgrades from version 10 to 11 to 12, we've upgraded the router's intelligence."

The Smart Wi-Fi with Zippy operating system works by constantly scanning the home environment and optimising connections based on specific device needs and applications being used, rather than simply broadcasting signals indiscriminately.

The technology recognises whether a user is streaming content, gaming, or simply browsing, and allocates bandwidth resources accordingly.

To communicate this development, ACT Fibernet partnered with advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi. The campaign introduces a mascot called 'ZP' that visually represents superior Wi-Fi performance.

The creative concept shows Zippy entering a router, upgrading its operating system, and resolving connectivity issues—a visual metaphor for the transformation in home Wi-Fi experience.

"We wanted to create something unique that represents Wi-Fi, which is where you see the mascot called ZP. This character only appears when we're talking about Wi-Fi solutions, not for other aspects of our network infrastructure," says Karthik.

The campaign addresses two primary consumer pain points identified through market research: "dead zones" where connectivity drops while moving around the house, and buffering during critical moments while streaming content.

Targeted media strategy

ACT Fibernet's campaign, instead of taking a mass-market approach, focusses on digitally savvy consumers who prioritise reliable, high-speed internet.

Its core audience includes streaming enthusiasts with smart TVs, professionals who work from home, and households with multiple connected devices.

"Our customers are already online, so we're not going mass. We're targeting a segment for whom strong, reliable, consistent home internet is a need," clarifies Karthik.

ACT strategically divides the media mix between awareness-building and educational content. For awareness, ACT is leveraging connected TVs, YouTube, and outdoor media in the 30+ cities where it operates.

For deeper education about the technology, the company is engaging with influencers who can explain the benefits of Smart Wi-Fi to their followers.

From a performance marketing perspective, Google remains the primary channel for lead generation, as Karthik notes that broadband selection is "never an impulse purchase, but a research purchase".

For content-led storytelling, Instagram has become the platform of choice.

Evolving Market Dynamics Post-Telecom Entry

"We believe that standalone broadband is a need by itself." Ravi Karthik, ACT Fibernet

The Indian broadband market has experienced a notable transformation since the entry of telecom giants Airtel and Jio, resulting in an increase in the total customer base from approximately 20–25 million before the pandemic to nearly double that figure today.

With the category penetration standing at only 10-15%, Karthik says that the room for growth is tremendous.

While larger players have focused on bundled offerings with OTT content and aggressive pricing, ACT Fibernet has deliberately chosen not to make it the centrepiece of its marketing.

The brand has partnerships with many OTT platforms such as Netflix, Sony, Zee, and JioStar, among others, but chooses to market itself based on its customer service and quality.

"We believe that standalone broadband is a need by itself," Karthik asserts.

In terms of pricing, ACT Fibernet offers its services starting at Rs 559 per month for 50 Mbps speed, as per the company’s website.

In contrast, Airtel’s most basic plan stands at Rs 499 per month for 40 Mbps, while Jio’s stands at Rs 399 per month for 30 Mbps.

Dealing with bigger rivals

"In a service industry, customer experience is the differentiator." Ravi Karthik, CMO, ACT Fibernet

Recognising that deep-pocketed competitors could eventually match them on technology and reach, ACT Fibernet embarked on a major customer experience transformation project in 2020, systematically addressing all consumer touchpoints.

"In a service industry, customer experience is the differentiator," says Karthik. "Today, we are rated equal to or slightly better than larger players in customer experience scores and net promoter scores, which means customers who are with us have a lesser likelihood of churning."

Currently, ACT Fibernet has roughly 2.3 million subscribers, compared to Airtel's 7 million and Jio's 10 million subscribers.

This focus on superior experience, coupled with quality product, has become central to the brand's value proposition in a market where consumer expectations continue to evolve.

One significant trend Karthik highlights is the proliferation of connected devices in homes—from an average of two to three devices pre-pandemic to six to seven devices now, with some households connecting 12-15 devices simultaneously.

ACT Fibernet, operating in over 30 cities with a strong footprint in Southern India plus selected markets in the North such as Delhi, Jaipur, and Lucknow, maintains leadership positions in most of its southern markets.

The company's business blueprint remains focused on delivering premium performance while acknowledging that the category still has substantial room for growth.

Interestingly, in the initial 15 days after the launch across 250,000 homes, ACT SmartWi-Fi users clocked an average speed improvement of 3X on all devices, as per the brand.