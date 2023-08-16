Adani Wilmar’s Kohinoor Basmati Rice ad redefines brand recall

The brand aims to break through the clutter with a wordless comeback campaign.
Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL), one of the companies under the ports-to-oil conglomerate Adani Group, has launched Kohinoor Basmati Rice’s comeback, with an engaging 360-degree campaign. This is the first campaign that AWL has launched after acquiring the premium basmati rice brand from McCormick Switzerland GmbH in May 2022.
“Right after the acquisition announcement, our immediate focus was to reintroduce the Kohinoor product line to the market. The entire Kohinoor range was carefully crafted with a long shelf life,” shares Vineeth Viswambharan, associate vice president of marketing & sales, AWL.
“As we worked towards bringing the product back, we realised the significance of this pioneering basmati brand that has been around for more than 50 years. It has established itself as an icon in the FMCG sector, synonymous with distinct values and associated with the highest quality aroma.”
The film, titled ‘Khushboo Kuchh Khaas’, is the brainchild of DDB Tribal and directed by renowned ad-filmmaker Prakash Varma. It features 48 actors and dancers from various Indian cities, under the guidance of a London-based choreographer, all set to an original musical composition.
Kohinoor has a unique, rich aroma that is universally understood and enjoyed. The film’s powerful cinematography and music take the viewers on a delightful journey of an orchestral symphony that evokes a longing for the brand.
“We decided to add a bit of exaggeration to get our main point across clearly. We also aimed for something universally understood – a truth that everyone gets. People may notice the exaggeration, but that’s what makes it stand out and grab attention,” shares Viswambharan.
From a communication perspective, the brand’s sole focus was centred on the aroma. However, the brand wanted to embark on a fresh approach, considering it had been a while since Kohinoor was last advertised.
“Our aim was to introduce the brand as if it were a completely new launch, sparking curiosity and excitement,” informs Viswambharan.
Discussing consumer insights, he highlights that Kohinoor’s standout variant is that the traditional basmati sourced from the Himalayan foothills.
“While exploring the Himalayan markets to shape our campaign, a fascinating consumer insight emerged. Our research team handed me an address where the aroma was particularly potent. I tracked down the house in question through winding alleys, guided by the aroma. Our goal was to capture this aromatic essence in our campaign,” adds Viswambharan.
The brand also conducted a test on this campaign by using one of the premier advertising tools. In the test, it achieved a score of 100 across engagement, credibility, entertainment and persuasion.
Setting a new benchmark for creative storytelling, the film is sans dialogues, voice-overs, etc., and yet it communicates its message through a universal language of music and visualisation.
As per Viswambharan, within the first 35 seconds, the brand has managed to steer clear of conventional formulas. Despite not employing these typical dimensions, it has crafted an ad that is intriguing and enduring. It effectively enhances the most crucial brand metrics – brand recall and persuasion.
In addition, Adani Wilmar aims for broad reach and engagement through Meta and Google platforms, utilising Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and the Google Display Network as key channels.
These platforms have been carefully selected to drive the core messaging of the campaign. By leveraging the influence of these platforms, the brand aims to connect with a diverse range of consumers, delivering captivating content and immersive experiences that showcase the allure of Kohinoor Rice.
Distribution reach
Traditionally, Kohinoor has thrived in markets primarily located in the western and southern parts of India. These regions have consistently proven to be strongholds for the brand.
However, with AWL’s acquisition of the brand, it is now gaining significant traction in the northern and eastern regions as well. The brand now enjoys an expanded distribution reach.
“This acquisition is bringing about a geographical complementarity. We’ve noticed that even in North and East India, people are familiar with the brand. Yet, for some reason, the distribution network hasn’t matched the brand’s strength in consumers’ minds. This is changing now, and we’re actively working to align the distribution network with the brand’s influence,” Viswambharan states.
Adani’s Fortune brand follows a business plan, where a significant portion of its sales comes from smaller towns and rural markets. On the other hand, 35% of Kohinoor’s sales comes from Tier-II/III markets.
“Although we initially focussed on markets with a population of over 10 lakh, we’ve recently expanded into rural areas. A couple of months ago, we began integrating our distribution system into these smaller regions. This strategic approach allows us to expand systematically, while concentrating on particular types of outlets suitable for each market. Kohinoor will be targeting premium outlets as we continue our nationwide expansion,” says Viswambharan.
Expansion plans
The Kohinoor brand, which is also known for ready-to-eat meals, has just launched a ready-to-cook range – Kohinoor Hyderabadi Biryani Kit. This will help connoisseurs to prepare restaurant-type biryani in just 30 minutes.
Kohinoor boasts a diverse product line, including frozen foods, namkeens, and more. But what is the brand’s expansion strategy? As per the brand, it wants to go beyond what Kohinoor was before the acquisition.
“The first step for us was to get back to where Kohinoor stood, in terms of distribution and market share, prior to the acquisition. We have accomplished that,” reveals Viswambharan.
Kohinoor is now looking to enter a number of categories – from masala/raita mixes to chutneys, etc.