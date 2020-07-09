Adidas and McDonald's come together to launch a 'saucy' sneaker line

View this post on Instagram

âMy names Alex, and Iâm an addictâ. As soon as @danpolly27 tagged me in these I just had to have them ð #adidas #originals #climacool #adidascocacola #climacoolcocacola #black #red #trainers #sneakers #creps #baller #addict #sneakersofinstagram #trainersofinstagram @adidasoriginals