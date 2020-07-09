Adidas and McDonald's come together to launch a 'saucy' sneaker line

'Sneakerheads' will have to shell out anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 13,999 to own a pair of the limited edition kicks.
Adidas and McDonald’s have collaborated to add some flavour to the basketball game. The duo has introduced the 'Sauce Pack' collection of shoes in India. The collection features three models of sneakers, namely Harden Vol. 4, Dame 6 and TMAC 1.
The TMAC 1 model features metallic gold upper and red details with the golden arches displayed on the outsole. This model pay tribute to the iconic 'Big Mac' sauce.
When it comes to the sauces served at McDonald’s - each flavour features various ingredients on the lid and with Adidas' footwear, it’s no different. A purple and orange colourway pulls inspiration from the garlic chilli sauce packaging.
The sweet ‘n' sour edition of the Dame 6 highlights the duality of basketball player Damian Lillard’s playing style. Blending his on and off-court personalities, the Dame 6 is designed to resemble the classic dipping sauce packaging and features a green upper with orange accents.
Iconic basketball players such as James Harden, Lillard and Tracy McGrady add their own flavours to the game and have worked with Adidas on this sneaker line collaboration. The new range of 'Sauce Pack' will be available at Adidas online store and selected retail stores at a price of Rs 10,999, Rs 12,999 and Rs 13,999.
This isn't the first time we've seen a fast food brand collaborate with a footwear brand. Adidas Originals has also collaborated with Coca-Cola in the past to bring out limited edition Climacool shoes.
Coca-Cola has also collaborated with Canadian-owned company Bata for a line of fizzy, beverage themed shoes in 2019. The shoes will be part of the ‘Heritage collection’, which is a range of tennis shoes that was first launched in 2015. The shoes contain Coca-Cola’s signature red and white branding.
2019 also saw QSR chain KFC team up with Indian apparel startup The Souled Store to launch a line of T-shirts, phone cases and other branded merchandise.
The Coronavirus ended up becoming one of the most defining features of 2020. In that context, Budweiser announced a new apparel collection in India in collaboration with fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra. The collection prominently features masks, in addition to T-shirts, sweatshirts, tops, and track pants. The launch is under the umbrella of Budweiser Experiences and the collection is called Budweiser Streetwear Co.
Most notably, the launch includes a range of masks – arguably, an essential accessory for the current times. In many Indian cities, stepping out in public without a mask can result in a fine. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also mentioned that wearing a mask is important to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.