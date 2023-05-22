Adidas becomes kit sponsor for Team India: BCCI

After IPL 2023, India is all set to go to England for the final of the World Test Championship against Australia.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah announced on Twitter and confirmed that Adidas has been signed as the new kit sponsor for Team India. With this announcement, Adidas would be replacing Killer Jeans.
While the financial details and the duration of the contract were not disclosed of this deal.
Prior to this, the board signed a contract with Mobile Premier League(MPL) Sports, the sports merchandise brand of the fantasy gaming platform MPL. BCCI deal with MPL Sports was called off earlier, and then BCCI signed a deal with the clothing brand Killer, who were the team’s interim sponsors after the separation from MPL Sports.
