Aditya Birla Capital CMO on digital-first brand communications, humour, and in-house content creation

In the BFSI sector, authenticity is crucial, especially given our affiliation with a large conglomerate. We must be cautious with finfluencers, as they come with risks and regulatory guidelines. Therefore, we limit our use of finfluencers. While we do engage influencers from other categories, our focus is on creating more in-house content. This approach ensures we leverage our expertise and avoid potential conflicts or misinformation. Our in-house team holds the product expertise, making them ideal micro-influencers. We're creating the content in-house and sharing it on social media.