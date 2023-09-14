Aditya Birla Group forays into the paints business with the launch of 'Birla Opus'

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group said, “Our foray into decorative paints is a strategic portfolio choice that enables us to tap into a high-growth market and expand our presence in the vibrant Indian consumer landscape. Our paints business will build on the power and trust associated with the Aditya Birla brand. The Company has over the last couple of years built a strong foundation to enable a successful business launch. We endeavour to become a profitable No. 2 player in the coming years and announcing our brand name is the first of many steps that will follow in this direction.”