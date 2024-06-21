afaqs! CMO Dialogues — Gaurav Ramdev, chief marketing officer, Protean E-Gov Technologies 

Two things have fundamentally changed in the last two decades. First, it is now well understood that the brand is your moat. Building a brand is essential for small businesses like startups and large businesses that have been doing this for over 30 years. Marketers no longer have to struggle to make themselves heard. That's a significant change. Because if you go back 20-30 years, marketing was under business, growth, or was clubbed with commercial operations. But now, marketing stands on its own.